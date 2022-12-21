'Like China...': Maharashtra Leader Sanjay Raut Describes How They'll 'Enter Karnataka'

Amid the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, leader of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made a controversial remark in which he suggested Maharashtra will enter Karnataka like “China entered".

His remark was clearly referring to the issue between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which recently simmered again after troops from the two sides clashed at the border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

Maharashtra leader Sanjay Raut said that he did not need anyone’s “permission" regarding the issue.

“Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don’t need anyone’s permission. We want to solve it through a discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra and is not taking any stand on it," said Shiv Sena’s firebrand leader Sanjay Raut.

#WATCH | Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting fire. There is a weak govt in Maharashtra & is not taking any stand on it: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray's faction pic.twitter.com/d0okV6Wq8X— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

Raut’s statement has come at a time of heightened tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka over a decades-old border conflict and the issue is listed to the Supreme Court.

However, Eknath Shinde’s government is facing criticism over the issue and an uproar by the opposition in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue of the border dispute earlier in the Assembly and said “A Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra has been stopped from entering Belgaum. In a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah it was decided that no one would be stopped from going there, then how can the collector there take such a decision."

(With ANI inputs)

