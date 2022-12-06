CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute LIVE Updates: Kolhapur Transport Buses Stopped from Entering Belagavi; Police on High Alert

Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute LIVE Updates: Kolhapur Transport Buses Stopped from Entering Belagavi; Police on High Alert

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row Updates: Kannada activists, who were protesting against the proposed visit of Maharashtra ministers today, stopped vehicles coming from Maharashtra at Hirebagewadi toll in Belagavi

By: News Desk

Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 18:47 IST

Belgaum, India

Belagavi railway station in Karnataka. (File photo: indiarailinfo.com)

Maharashtra Karnataka Border Dispute LIVE Updates: The ongoing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated on Tuesday as state transport buses from Kolhapur were stopped from plying into disputed border areas like Belagavi and Nipani. Some buses were also painted with black ink by protesters from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed a media briefing on the Maharashtra-Karnataka Read More

Dec 06, 2022 18:47 IST

Kollapura Shivasena District President Vijay Devane Stopped From Entering Karnataka at Nippani Border

According to reports, Kollapura Shivasena district President Vijay Devane was stopped from entering Karnataka at the Nippani border. Him and his supporters shouted slogans against Maharashtra ministers who failed to come to Belagavi today. Heavy police security was provided by both Karnataka and Belagavi police in border area.

Dec 06, 2022 18:13 IST

Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute Escalates, Buses From Kolhapur Stopped From Entering Belagavi

Dec 06, 2022 17:51 IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Likely to Hold Discussions With State Ministers Over Border Row

Amid escalating border tensions between Maharashtra and Karnataka, CM Eknath Shinde is likely to hold discussions with Maharashtra ministers. Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said he will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Shinde not to send his Ministers to Belagavi, as their visit may disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.

Dec 06, 2022 17:47 IST

Police on High Alert at Maharashtra-Karnataka Border in Belagavi

Dec 06, 2022 17:43 IST

'One Must Not Test Our (Maharashtra) Patience': Sharad Pawar on Border Dispute

Dec 06, 2022 17:29 IST

Vehicles from Maharashtra Stopped at Hirebagewadi Toll in Belagavi

Kannada activists, who were protesting against the proposed visit of Maharashtra ministers today, stopped vehicles coming from Maharashtra at Hirebagewadi toll in Belagavi. The activists stopped lorries and hoisted Kannada flags. They also pelted stones and damaged the rear windows. The police tried to prevent further damage and dispersed the activists.

Dec 06, 2022 17:27 IST

10 Grampanchayats From Akkalkot Tehsil of Solapur Pass Resolution to Join Karnataka

According to a Times of India report, as many as 10 grampanchayats from Akkalkot tehsil of Solapur district passed the resolution in their gramsabha’s to join Karnataka and sought no-objection from Maharashtra government by a petition submitted through Solapur’s collector office.

Dec 06, 2022 17:25 IST

What is the Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute?

Belgaum or Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi.

Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages

Dec 06, 2022 17:24 IST

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai Postpone Belagavi Visit

The Maharashtra government had directed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to visit Belagavi to address the border issue, but their schedule is now cancelled. Patil and Desai were appointed as coordinating ministers for the issue Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cautioned the ministers to avoid travelling to Belagavi.

Dec 06, 2022 17:23 IST

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaks to Karnataka CM Bommai

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka CM Bommai. He assured his government was committed to protect the borders and ensure Kannadigas’ welfare.

Dec 06, 2022 17:22 IST

NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Addresses Media Briefing on Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute

NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed a media briefing on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. He said he is worried by what is going on in Belagavi, the disputed region, and said that Marathi people are living in a “terrorized” enviroment in Belagavi. He said, “People from there (Belagavi) often get in touch with me and what I am hearing is worrisome. If the attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra don’t stop in the next 24 hours, Karnataka CM Bommai will be responsible for it.”

Dec 06, 2022 17:21 IST

Maha Transport Buses Smeared With Black Ink, Stopped From Entering Karnataka's Belagavi

The ongoing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated on Tuesday as state transport buses from Kolhapur were stopped from plying into disputed border areas like Belagavi and Nipani. Some buses were also painted with black ink by protesters from Karnataka.

Pawar said the people from Maharashtra have maintained an understanding position but are getting instigated by the Karnataka government. He said, " CMs of both states (Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde) should have worked together to de-escalate the situation. Those from Karnataka are taking law in their own hands."

Pawar said the people from Maharashtra have maintained an understanding position but are getting instigated by the Karnataka government. He said, ” CMs of both states (Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde) should have worked together to de-escalate the situation. Those from Karnataka are taking law in their own hands.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka CM Bommai. He assured his government was committed to protect the borders and ensure Kannadigas’ welfare.

The Maharashtra government had directed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to visit Belagavi to address the border issue, but their schedule is now cancelled. Patil and Desai were appointed as coordinating ministers for the issue Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had cautioned the ministers to avoid travelling to Belagavi.

Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state.

Belgaum or Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi.

