1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: BJP Candidate Booked for Poll Code Breach

Image for representation.

After Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande, Dhande is the second candidate to be booked for alleged breach of the election code in force for the December 1 council poll from the teachers' constituency in the Amravati division.

An offence of violation of the model code of conduct has been registered against BJP candidate in Maharashtra Legislative Council poll Nitin Dhande after a rally was held in his support here without permission from authorities, an official said on Monday. After Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande, Dhande is the second candidate to be booked for alleged breach of the election code in force for the December 1 council poll from the teachers' constituency in the Amravati division.

Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh said an election rally in Dhande's support was held on the lawns of a hotel here on Sunday without taking permission from authorities. The rally was addressed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Singh, who is also the returning officer for the poll, told.


