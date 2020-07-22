POLITICS

Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Tests Coronavirus Positive

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Earlier, state cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Sattar, who is an MLA from Sillod constituency in Aurangabad and is a minister of state in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said he his home quarantined in Mumbai and appealed to those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Another Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

