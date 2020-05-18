Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad Blames Overconfidence for Contracting Coronavirus Infection

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said he contracted the novel coronavirus infection due to "overconfidence".

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kausa, had gone into precautionary quarantine on April 13 after some of his



security staff tested positive for the virus, and got himself admitted to a private hospital on April 19 where he was detected with the infection some days later.

Awhad, who said he had pre-existing ailments like hypertension and diabetes, was discharged after recovery on May 10.

"It was due to sheer overconfidence I contracted the coronavirus infection. The period between April 23 and 26 was the most crucial in my life. My family was informed that there were little chances of my survival. I was extremely scared for my life. I spent every minute thinking of life and death," he



told a news channel.

He said he had even written a note while in ICU which stated that all his property be given to his



daughter in case something happened to him.

"The disease made me realise that I have been highly reckless about my health and lifestyle. I had completely forgotten there is life outside politics. Now, I realise my life needs to be more disciplined," he said.