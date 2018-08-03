English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: BJP Retains Jalgaon, Clinches Victory in Sangli
Besides Jalgaon, BJP is also set to win Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) as it has already won 37 seats — an achievement for the party as it failed to secure even a single seat during 2013 elections.
Combination photos of Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections with 57 seats, extending its term for another five years. The party has also won the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) elections, taking 41 out of 78 seats.
Earlier in 2013, the saffron party managed to claim victory on 15 seats. However, this year, it won with a thumping majority, acquiring 57 seats. Interestingly, NCP and Congress drew a blank, while Shiv Sena managed to get 15 seats.
The victory in Sangli is a huge achievement for the party as it failed to secure even a single seat during 2013 elections.
Congress, which had won the last polls with 41 seats, could only manage to get 10 this election, while NCP has got 19 and Shiv Sena could not open its account in Jalgaon.
The relationship between the allies has been rocky for nearly four years now, with the matters escalating after Sena's decision to abstain from the recent no-confidence motion. Political analysts believe that Friday's civic polls results could further impact their ties.
On the other hand, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had already announced an alliance before the elections to take on the saffron surge in Maharashtra.
The voting for both the municipal corporations were held on August 1. While SMKMC in western Maharashtra has 78 seats, Jalgaon civic body in the north of the state has 75 seats. A total of 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats in these two cities, which have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.
In Jalgaon, around 55% voters exercised their franchise. Last time the city had registered 63% voting, an official said.
Around 62% polling was registered in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, one percentage point less than the 2013 polls, the official said.
State Election Commissioner J S Saharia said that 1,013 polling booths had been set up and 5,792 election staff deployed on duty in the two cities.
Tension had gripped Sangli when some candidates alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine at ward number 15 polling booth was malfunctioning and all votes were going to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As workers of various parties created a ruckus, police baton-charge them to disperse the workers. The municipal commissioner later said there was no malfunctioning.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
