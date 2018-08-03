Amid the uneasy BJP-Shiv Sena relationship, the counting for Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) begins in Maharashtra.While BJP took a lead in Sangli, it has surged ahead its ally Shiv Sena in Jalgaon. Interestingly, Uddhav Thackeray's party has not been able to open its account in Sangli, while NCP and Congress have got 6 votes each.In Jalgaon, BJP has got 57 votes and Shiv Sena 14, while NCP and Congress have drawn a blank so far.The relationship between the allies has been rocky for nearly four years now, with the matters escalating after Sena's decision to abstain from the recent no-confidence motion. Political analysts believe that Friday's civic polls results could further impact their ties.On the other hand, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had already announced an alliance before the elections to take on the saffron surge in Maharashtra.The voting for both the municipal corporations were held on August 1. While SMKMC in western Maharashtra has 78 seats, Jalgaon civic body in the north of the state has 75 seats. A total of 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats in these two cities, which have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.In Jalgaon, around 55% voters exercised their franchise. Last time the city had registered 63% voting, an official said.Around 62% polling was registered in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, one percentage point less than the 2013 polls, the official said.State Election Commissioner J S Saharia said that 1,013 polling booths had been set up and 5,792 election staff deployed on duty in the two cities.Tension had gripped Sangli when some candidates alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine at ward number 15 polling booth was malfunctioning and all votes were going to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).As workers of various parties created a ruckus, police baton-charge them to disperse the workers. The municipal commissioner later said there was no malfunctioning.