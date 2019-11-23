Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Drama: 'Missing Person' Complaint Filed as NCP MLA Goes AWOL after Ajit Pawar Sworn in

Daulat Daroda had left his constituency, in neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan on Friday night and has since been unreachable after reaching Mumbai.

PTI

November 23, 2019
Maharashtra Drama: 'Missing Person' Complaint Filed as NCP MLA Goes AWOL after Ajit Pawar Sworn in
Mumbai: The political events of Saturday that led to the BJP making a comeback to power in Maharashtra with the help of Ajit Pawar, and his as-yet unspecified number of MLAs, also led to a missing person complaint being filed for an MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda went 'missing' after reaching Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai the morning where Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy CM, respectively.

Daroda had left his constituency, in neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan on Friday night and has since been unreachable after reaching Mumbai, said an official.

Former MLA Pandurang Barora approached Shahapur police station and filed a missing complaint about Daroda, he added. Meanwhile, Daroda's son Karan told reporters in Mumbai later that his father was not in touch even with him since the Saturday morning. Karan also asked his father to stand by the side of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

