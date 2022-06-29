Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Shinde Camp at Kamakhya, May Leave for Mumbai Today; Sena Preps to Move SC in Case of Floor Test

Live now
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The opposition BJP on Tuesday night urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to direct the crisis-hit Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove its majority in the Assembly, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a fresh effort to reach out to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati in a bid to win them over. As the political crisis, triggered by rebellion by Shiv Sena Read More
The rebel Shiv Sena leaders, led by Eknath Shinde, will leave for Maharashtra today (Wednesday). They are currently in Kamakhya and are expected to leave Guwahati between 3-5 pm today.
Amid rebellion by senior minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday presided over a cabinet meeting here. It was the first cabinet meeting held after he divested rebel Shiv Sena ministers including Shinde of their portfolios. Talking to reporters after the meeting, home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said no political issues were discussed. Another cabinet meeting was likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss pending issues, he added. On Monday, Thackeray allocated the departments of rebel ministers to their colleagues in the cabinet.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was spending crores of rupees to topple the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, further raising concerns over the fate of the country’s federal structure. Talking about the Maharashtra crisis, she said, “The BJP is spending crores of rupees to topple the government in Maharashtra. Where are they getting so much money to topple an elected government of a state? Where is our country’s democracy heading to? What about out federal structure? Has the BJP decided to bulldoze everything in this country,” Banerjee, said. Maharashtra is embroiled in a political turmoil, with several rebel MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena camping in Assam, in what seems to be a bid to topple the MVA coalition government in the state.
After waiting in the wings in the over week-long political drama sparked off by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and requested him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove its majority in the Assembly.Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.
Sources in the Shiv Sena have said that if a floor test is ordered by the Governor, then they will approach the court
After arriving from New Delhi, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted a letter to him, seeking direction to the MVA government to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly in view of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the lead party in the ruling alliance. Fadnavis, a former CM, claimed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling coalition seemed to be in a minority as 39 Sena MLAs, who belong to the rebel faction led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, have said they do not support the government.
“Therefore, we handed over a letter to the Governor, requesting him to ask the government to prove its majority through a floor test in the House,” the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters. Citing various Supreme Court judgements, Fadnavis said in the letter that as majority in the House is “supreme” in parliamentary democracy and essential for a government’s existence, he was requesting the Governor to ask the chief minister to prove majority at the earliest.
Before meeting the Governor around 10 pm, Fadnavis called on top BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi earlier in the day. According to sources, before the former CM landed at the Raj Bhavan, eight Independent MLAs, who were earlier associated with the Shiv Sena, sent emails from Guwahati — where the rebel group headed by Shinde is camping — seeking floor test at the earliest, claiming the Thackeray government has lost its majority.
Reaching out to dissident Sena MLAs once again, CM Thackeray urged them to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him, saying it’s not “too late”, but rebel leader Shinde remained unmoved and asserted the legislators backing him are firm on taking forward Hindutva.The fresh conciliatory move came a day after the CM, who is also the Sena president, took away the portfolios of all nine rebel ministers, including Shinde, and against the backdrop of the Supreme Court granting relief to breakaway MLAs.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however ratcheted up the rhetoric against the rebels, warning those who have betrayed the party leadership should not be able to move around freely. Thackeray’s offer to mend fences comes against the backdrop of controversial statements made by some Shiv Sena leaders, especially Raut whose “40 bodies without soul” statement had caused a flutter.
“It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public,” a statement by Thackeray’s aide quoted him as saying. “If you return and face me, some way could be found. As the party president and family head, I still care for you,” he said.
Thackeray said family members of some rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati are in touch with him. “You have been stuck in Guwahati for the last few days. New information is coming out about you every day, and many of you are also in touch. In your heart, you are still with the Shiv Sena,” he said.
