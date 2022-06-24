Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: In a Letter, 37 MLAs Tell Dy Speaker 'Shinde is Our Leader'; Another Lawmaker on Way to Guwahati

Live now
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday sent a second letter to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, reaffirming that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature. The letter stated that Eknath Shinde will be the leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party, while Bharatshet Gogawale to be the Chief Whip of the Shiv Sena Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that there is no pressure on the rebel MLAs and claimed that he has support of over 50 MLAs now. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Shinde also said the support for him is going to increase.
The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today, a report in ANI quoted sources as saying.
Another Shiv Sena MLA is likely to join Eknath Shinde camp. Chandiwali MLA Dilip Lande is on his way to Assam and will reach in the afternoon.
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to topple the MVA government in that state in an unethical and unconstitutional manner. She said the saffron party has deliberately chosen to “disturb” the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls are approaching. “It’s an unfortunate fact that the federal structure has been totally demolished by the BJP-led central government. They are attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.
“Many times in the past, MLAs informed Uddhav ji that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them. If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it,” rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said.
Dada Bhuse, the biggest Shiv Sena leader in north Maharashtra and Malegaon Outer constituency MLA is likely to join the Eknath Shinde camp. According to a report in Times of India, Bhuse reached Guwahati in Assam. Though he has not officially made the confirmation, but his aides confirmed that he is ‘extremely close’ to Shinde.
Indicating a shift in stand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said his party is open to consider quitting Maharashtra’s ruling alliance MVA if the rebel MLAs camping in Assam return and discuss their grievances with CM Uddhav Thackeray, while coalition allies NCP and the Congress vowed support to the beleaguered governing bloc and asserted its majority can only be determined in the Assembly and not outside.The three-day-old political crisis, which erupted following rebellion by influential Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, showed no signs of abating as another day of hectic activities spanning Mumbai, Surat and faraway Guwahati passed. Shinde is camping in Guwahati with rebel MLAs.
Banners and hoardings have emerged at several places in Thane district of Maharashtra in support of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who has rebelled against the party, pushing the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the brink of collapse. At some places, there are also banners in support of Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde, 58, who is the sitting MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane city, is a key Sena leader in the Thane-Palghar region, which is considered a stronghold of the Sena.
#Breaking | Rebel MLAs of Shinde camp have written to Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, Dy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly and Governor of Maharashtra passing their second resolution.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis #Maharashtra @mihirz & @PreetyAxomia share details with @Runjhunsharmas pic.twitter.com/x70Lc2IqXn
— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 24, 2022
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said a “national party” has termed their revolt as “historic” and assured to provide all help to them. A video of Shinde addressing the group of rebel Sena legislators at a Guwahati hotel was released by his office here. The video also showed the legislators unanimously authorising Shinde to take further decision on their behalf as their group leader. In the video, Shinde is seen saying, “Our worries and happiness are the same. We are united and victory will be ours. There is a national party, a ‘mahashakti’…you know they vanquished Pakistan. That party has said that we have taken a historic decision and assured to provide all help.”
Maharashtra Independent MLAs Kishor Jorgewar and Geeta Jain reach the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is on the brink of collapse as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde has the support of 37 MLAs, who are currently camping with him in Guwahati. With the magic figure of 37, Shinde is comfortably placed to dodge the anti-defection law and stake claim to form the government with support from the BJP. Besides these 37 MLAs, Shinde also has the support of nine Independent legislators, who are staying in the same Guwahati hotel. Speaking to News18 on Thursday, Shinde said the rebel camp had the numbers and there was no question of going back on their decision. READ MORE
With rebel leader Eknath Shinde having the support of 37 MLAs – the required number to bypass the anti-defection law – the Shiv Sena on Thursday sought the disqualification of 12 rebel legislators, including him. Sources said the Shiv Sena has filed a petition with the Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker demanding to cancel the membership of these MLAs. Besides Shinde, other MLAs are – Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Chandrakant, Anil Babar, Prakash Surve and Balaji Kinikar. Shinde has the crucial support of more than two-thirds of Shiv Sena MLAs – 37 of the 55 – along with nine Independent legislators pledging allegiance to him. READ MORE
Earlier in the day, Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing senior minister Shinde who has rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.
Shinde on Thursday evening sent a letter to the deputy speaker, signed by 36 Sena MLAs who are currently staying with him in Guwahati.It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.
Shinde, meanwhile, also hit back at those demanding action against MLAs in his faction for not attending a meeting called by Prabhu, claiming that a whip is applicable only for legislative events. Some Sena workers loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier on Thursday demanded action against those who did not attend the 5 pm meeting called by the party on Wednesday.
Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well. As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable for legislative works and not for any meeting. We demand action against you instead because you do not have sufficient number (of MLAs) but still formed a group of 12 MLAs. We do not pay any heed to such threats, Shinde tweeted.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.