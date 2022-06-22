Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Will Take Forward Bala Saheb's Hindutva, Says a 'Calm' Eknath Shinde in Guwahati with 40 Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the current political turmoil in Maharashtra, had a humble beginnings and rose to become a top member of the party, in the process acquiring formidable organizational skills and a wide mass base. Once an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane city adjoining Mumbai, Shinde (58) quickly emerged as a key Sena leader in the Thane-Palghar region after joining politics and is known for aggressive approach towards issues of public interest.

The Sena leader, a four-time MLA who holds urban development and PWD portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, never hides his humble origins. On the contrary, he makes it a point to mention it at times to underscore how he has been indebted to the saffron party and its founder late Bal Thakeray for his rise in state politics. Born on February 9, 1964, Shinde left his education before he could complete graduation and soon got associated with the Shiv Sena when it was growing in the state. Originally hailing from Satara district in western Maharashtra, Thane district, a Sena stronghold, is now his political home.