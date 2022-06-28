Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Uddhav Wanted to Resign on June 22, But 'Plan Changed'; 'All Are Shiv Sainiks', Eknath Shinde's Son Defends Rebel Camp

Live now
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Amid the crisis in Maharashtra, Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and the son of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, claimed legitimacy for the faction led by his father and said that rebel leaders are Shiv Sainiks and all belong to Shiv Sena. “I think today there are more than 50 MLAs under the leadership of Shinde Saheb. Everyone says that we are still in Shiv Sena. All are Shiv Sainiks and Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday claimed his party has not held any discussion with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde nor received any proposal from him, against the backdrop of the current crisis that has gripped the MVA government. Mungantiwar said BJP has adopted a wait and watch strategy after state BJP’s core committee met here and also discussed the Supreme Court order. We have neither held any discussions with Eknath Shinde so far nor have we received any proposal from his side, the former finance minister told reporters after attending the meeting at the residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.
With the Supreme court extending time for Maharashtra’s rebel MLAs to respond to the deputy speaker’s notice till July 12, sources stated that the Uddhav Thackeray -led government will have to prove its majority on the floor of the house soon. According to them, the governor can take suo moto action “on possibility of a volatile situation” and order a floor test. The BJP is upbeat after Monday’s Supreme Court order and is confident of forming the government along with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Sena, they added. Highly placed sources in the system stated that the demand for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray government can also be made before July 11, which is the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court. READ MORE
The Supreme Court on Monday, granting relief to Shiv Sena strongman Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs, put in abeyance disqualification proceedings against them. The top court also gave time till July 12 to file replies to disqualification notices served to them by the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. Meanwhile, sources said the floor test is likely to take place by this weekend. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to call an assembly session and appoint a pro-tem speaker before the date of the next SC hearing, they added. Minister Aaditya Thackeray, the only Sena MLA left in the cabinet, gave fiery speeches through the day where he called for “morality test” for the rebels instead of a floor test in the assembly. He said the rebel MLAs were trying to make a run for it and the public will soon be responding to this “betrayal”.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wanted to resign twice but NCP chief Sharad Pawar stopped him, said top sources. The Shiv Sena president is the leader of the MVA alliance, which also has the NCP and Congress. The state government has been plunged into a political crisis after Sena strongman Eknath Shinde revolted against the party and led a rebel group to Guwahati. Amid the ongoing crisis, according to sources, the chief minister wanted to resign twice but Pawar advised him to not put in his papers. Sources further said the 30-minute delay in the Facebook Live on the first day of the crisis was not, in fact, a technical glitch but a sudden change in plan to not resign from the post of CM.
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed 15 to 20 Shiv Sena MLAs who have joined the rebel camp are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati, where they are lodged in a hotel along with Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde whose rebellion has pushed the MVA government into a major crisis. Addressing Shiv Sena workers in Karjat, on outskirts of Mumbai, Thackeray, who has been doing firefighting to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, said every party worker is seeing the current situation as an opportunity and not as a problem.
In a petition in Supreme Court on Monday, Eknath Shinde said the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has lost majority in the house as 38 of 55 Shiv Sena legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition.
Speaking on the relief from the Supreme Court on the disqualification notice to 16 rebels, Shrikant Shinde said the “truth has won”. “The Deputy Chairman tried to disqualify them illegally, it was not right. That’s why we filed a petition in the Supreme Court and we have won,” he said.
As the crisis unfolded last week, reports said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ready to resign on June 22, after it was clear that there was no way out. However, MVA allies convinced him not to resign, sources said.
The sources said that Thackeray was also in touch with BJP leaders to find a way out of the crisis. Thackeray was scheduled to resign and then go to memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on the evening of June 22.
Cracking the whip against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray divested nine ministers who have jumped ship of their portfolios, while the dissident party MLAs took their fight to the Supreme Court, which kept in abeyance their disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11.
A week into the political crisis – triggered when Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs, raised a banner of revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership – both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight.
The revolt in the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has pushed the three-party ruling coalition, which also consists of the NCP and the Congress, into a deep crisis.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.