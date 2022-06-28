Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Uddhav Wanted to Resign on June 22, But 'Plan Changed'; 'All Are Shiv Sainiks', Eknath Shinde's Son Defends Rebel Camp

Read more

all belong to Shiv Sena," he said, according to NDTV.

In a petition in Supreme Court on Monday, Eknath Shinde said the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has lost majority in the house as 38 of 55 Shiv Sena legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition.

Speaking on the relief from the Supreme Court on the disqualification notice to 16 rebels, Shrikant Shinde said the “truth has won”. “The Deputy Chairman tried to disqualify them illegally, it was not right. That’s why we filed a petition in the Supreme Court and we have won,” he said.

As the crisis unfolded last week, reports said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ready to resign on June 22, after it was clear that there was no way out. However, MVA allies convinced him not to resign, sources said.

The sources said that Thackeray was also in touch with BJP leaders to find a way out of the crisis. Thackeray was scheduled to resign and then go to memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on the evening of June 22.

Cracking the whip against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray divested nine ministers who have jumped ship of their portfolios, while the dissident party MLAs took their fight to the Supreme Court, which kept in abeyance their disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11.

A week into the political crisis – triggered when Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs, raised a banner of revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership – both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight.

The revolt in the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has pushed the three-party ruling coalition, which also consists of the NCP and the Congress, into a deep crisis.

