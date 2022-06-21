Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Uddhav Govt Feels the Heat as More MLAs Expected to Join Eknath Shinde; Praful Patel Meets Pawar

Live now
Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates: In a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and 11 MLAs said to be loyal to him have reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat, a day after a blow to the ruling Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in the MLC elections where the BJP won five seats, with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party bagging two each. Read More
In the face of a severe crisis, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Praful Patel reach residence of Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party patriarch.
Of the 288-member strong lower house, one Shiv Sena MLA, Ramesh Latke, died recently, while two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik – currently in jail – were denied permission by the courts to vote.
The quota for winning was 26 per candidate, and the votes of 29 MLAs of smaller parties or Independents were critical for both sides.
The MVA’s nominees – Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena), Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse (Nationalist Congress Party) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) have won.
All the BJP’s nominees — Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bhartiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad — sailed through though they were running short on numbers. Boisterous celebrations erupted outside the party offices in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.
Jagtap, 66, is a trade unionist heading the Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Mahasangh (BKKM) and President of Mumbai Congress, while Lad, 51, is an ex-MLC and ex-chairman of Mumbai Buildings Repair and Reconstruction Board.
The BJP’s prayers for a ‘political miracle’ seemed to have been answered with all its five nominees getting elected despite lacking numbers while the MVA also bagged five seats.
The prime contest for the tenth seat — between Congress’ Bhai Jagtap and BJP’s Prasad Lad — came as a shocker as both won, while Congress’ first choice Handore was trounced in an unexpected upset, from the total 11 candidates vying for 10 seats.
In a major jolt for the Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, urban development minister Eknath Shinde and 11 party MLAs said to be loyal to him have been unreachable since Monday evening amid the political fallout of the ruling Sena-NCP-Congress coalition’s setbacks in the MLC elections.
Shinde and the other MLAs are said to be holed up in a five-star hotel in Surat.
In another setback for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council election, while Congress’s Chandrakant Handore, a former minister and a Dalit leader, lost. As two candidates each of MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP, including former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, also won, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat said the party can not blame others as its own MLAs did not vote for its candidate. MVA partner Congress managed to bag just one seat.
Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition. While the BJP had enough numbers in the Assembly to get four nominees elected to the Council easily, its fifth candidate Prasad Lad, too, made it to the Upper House of the state legislature after securing support from MLAs outside his party’s pool of legislators.
Shinde is reportedly miffed with the top brass after he was neglected in the functioning of the party and the government. Several media reports also said Shinde and his followers had complained about the step-motherly treatment by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the allocation of funds.
On Monday, the NCP accused the opposition BJP of indulging in horse-trading and working secret pacts in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls which saw Congress’ Chandrakant Handore losing to BJP’s Prasad Lad, while the Shiv Sena alleged that the BJP won only by misusing its powers. Congress said no one can be blamed if its MLAs did not vote for Handore. In a setback to the MVA, Handore lost to Lad while the other nominee of Congress, Bhai Jagtap won. All the five candidates of the BJP secured victory. Two candidates each of the Sena and NCP also emerged victorious. Sena’s winning candidates Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi bagged 26 votes each against the 55 votes the party has in the Lower House.
“The analysis will be done by the party seniors. They tried to instigate the Shiv Sena. The results show that all the MLAs are solid behind the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. You all know what formulae are being used to win the polls,” Sena candidate Sachin Ahir told reporters. When asked whether the Sena votes split, Ahir said, “Our votes did not split. This cannot be said (that three votes of the Sena split) as of now. We had to perform the duty as an MVA partner,” Ahir said.
Senior Sena leader Vinayak Raut said the (fifth) BJP candidate has won only because the BJP misused its powers. The two NCP candidates together bagged 57 votes — six more than the effective strength of the party in the MLC polls. NCP state president Jayant Patil said the victory was a display of unity by MLAs of the Sharad Pawar-led party. When asked about the Congress’ defeat, Patil said, “We will come to know about it tomorrow. Those who have the habit of indulging in horse trade must have engaged in secret pacts and that will slowly come to the fore.”
NCP leader Supriya Sule hit out at the BJP and said the saffron party won because of MED (Money and Enforcement Directorate). On Congress’ defeat, senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat said it cannot be denied that its MLAs did not vote for the party candidates. “Congress candidates secured 41 preference votes against the 44 votes the party has in the polls. Bhai Jagtap got votes from some friends, but I can’t deny that we lost some votes of our party. No one can be blamed when we don’t get our first preference votes. We have to introspect where we have gone wrong. We, as the government, have to introspect where we are going wrong. But all three parties have to decide on this,” Thorat said.
