Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Fighting to Free Sena from Clutches of MVA's Dragon, Says Shinde; 'How Long Will You Hide...', Raut's Dig at Rebels

hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, “My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA.”

“I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers,” he added. Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the “unnatural” Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP, and revive the alliance with BJP.

With tempers running high among Shiv Sena workers following the rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde, the Mumbai police have deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday.

The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, where senior officials including the joint police commissioner (law and order), additional commissioners and zonal DCPs were present, he said.

The prohibitory orders issued by the city police under section 37 of the Mumbai Police (MP) Act in the first week of June, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.

A police official clarified that he had referred to the section 144 of the CrPc earlier in the day by mistake, but later clarified that the prohibitory orders are in place as per the section 37 of the Act. On Saturday, cadres loyal to the Thackerays staged protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, hurling stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis. A few incidents of attack on the offices of rebel MLAs have taken place in parts of the state.

