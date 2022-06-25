Maharashtra Political Crisis News LIVE Updates: 16 Rebel MLAs May Get Suspension Notice Today; Prohibitory Orders in Shinde's Stronghold Thane

Live now
Maharashtra Political Crisis News LIVE Updates: Amid the crisis in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police has been put on high alert to avoid any untoward incident as they fear that Shiv Sainiks could take to the streets to show solidarity with party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The police was ordered to be on high alert and many in the government believe that if the Sainiks are not controlled from spreading Read More
Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a national executive meeting on Saturday amid rebellion by his minister Eknath Shinde, who has taken a ‘majority of the MLAs’ with him to Guwahati. The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan, while Thackeray will join virtually. Earlier on Friday, Thackeray had convened a meeting of the district chiefs in which he said that the rebel MLAs wanted to “break the party”.
“BJP, that defamed our party, my family, is the one you are talking about going with. Such a question doesn’t even arise. If MLAs want to go there they can, all of them can. I won’t. If someone wants to go – be it an MLA or someone else, come and tell us and then go,” Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.
“I’m accused of whatever I did for my son, his (Eknath Shinde) son became MP of Shiv Sena twice. Those who have to go, can go. I’ll raise Shiv Sena again. When you Shiv Sainiks are with me, I don’t care about anything else, you’re Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainiks, you’re my glory,” Maharashtra CM Uddhv Thackeray said.
BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil issued a statement where he said that the BJP has nothing to do with the current situation of Shiv Sena. BJP won’t try to bring down the government, he said, adding that the MVA government will fall on its own.
Prohibitory orders have been issued in Thane till June 30 by the magistrate fearing violence. The area is Eknath Shinde’s stronghold. Sticks, arms, posters, burning effigy or carrying any kind of arms have been banned.
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reached out to the functionaries of Shiv Sena and sought to allay fears surrounding the survival of his party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Thackeray claimed he did everything for rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde, who is a Shiv Sena MP from Lok Sabha. He further said Shinde was given the key department of urban development which is usually headed by the chief minister of the day. READ MORE
Aday after claiming that a “powerful national party” was supporting his group of MLAs in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Friday said no national party is in contact with them. Asked if BJP was backing his group, Shinde told a TV channel, When I said a big power is backing us, I meant the power of Balasaheb Thackeray and (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe.
Taking dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused them of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers as he slammed rebel leader Eknath Shinde and also tore into the BJP, saying it wants to “finish off” his outfit and does not want to share its Hindu votebank.As the four-day-old political crisis, triggered due to a revolt by a group of Sena MLAs led by cabinet minister Shinde, showed no signs of heading towards a resolution, Thackeray upped the ante and said those who want to leave can do so and communicated directly with Shiv Sainiks and mid-level functionaries, and also met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is the second largest constituent in the ruling MVA alliance.
Prohibitory orders have also been issued in Thane, which is Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, till June 30 by the district magistrate. Sticks, arms, poster, burning effigy, or carrying any kind of arms have been banned. Moreover, songs and sloganeering have also been prohibited.
The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said on Friday evening. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, said Sena MP Arvind Sawant here.
The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, he said. Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai,” Sawant said.
The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.
Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag,” Sawant said.
