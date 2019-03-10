Maharashtra Election Dates: In Assembly Battle Prequel, State to Vote in LS Polls from April 11 to April 29

The Election Commission of India, on Sunday, announced a seven-phase schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, 2019. Maharashtra will have elections in four phases, including all the seats in Mumbai which will go to polls in the last phase on April 29.While voters of seven constituencies will exercise their franchise in the first phase on April 11, voters of 10 constituencies will elect their MPs in the second phase on April 18.Another 14 seats will go to polls in phase 3 that will be held on April 23, while elections in phase 4 will be held on April 29 in 17 seats.Assembly elections will also be held in the state later in the year.While BJP and Shiv Sena recently announced a tie-up, leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress held a meeting on Saturday to chalk out the election strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.Of the total 48 seats in the state, the BJP will contest from 25 seats and Sena from 23 constituencies.The Congress-NCP meeting was held at NCP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's residence in Mumbai.Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan, Ashok Chavan and NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal took part in the meeting.During the 2014 general elections, BJP had won 23 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 18 seats, NCP - four and Congress - two.For a while now, the opposition parties had been questioning the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the EC whether it was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “official” travel programme “to conclude”.The PM made a quick dash to the states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement.He inaugurated projects worth Rs 59,000 crore this week across the three states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.List of Lok Sabha seats in MaharashtraPhase 1 (April 11): Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-WashimPhase 2 (April 18): Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and SolapurPhase 3 (April 23): Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and HatkananglePhase 4 (April 29): Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Dindori, Dhule, and Nandurbar