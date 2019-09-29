Thackeray Family Makes Electoral Debut as Aaditya Gets Shiv Sena Ticket from Mumbai's Worli

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya is set to contest Maharashtra assembly elections from Mumbai's Worli as Shiv Sena on Sunday announced its candidates for several 'tussle-free' seats. Junior Thackeray becomes first from the family to make electoral debut as Udhhav and Balasaheb never contested polls.

The Sena and the BJP are in the midst of some hard-nosed seat-sharing talks and sources in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the names announced on Sunday were for those seats over which there was no tussle.

Maharashtra minister of state for home, Deepak Kesarkar, will contest from Sawantwadi in Konkan's Sindhudurg while Rajesh Kshirsagar will fight the polls from Kolhapur city, Sena sources said.

While it was believed that the Sena and the BJP would fight an equal number of seats for the 288-member House and leave a fraction for smaller allies, the seat-sharing talks have been uneasy with no agreement on the formula.

While the BJP wants a bigger share, on the back of its spectacular performance in the April-May Lok Sabha polls, the Sena is not willing to play ball, said sources from both parties.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.