Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Thackeray Family Makes Electoral Debut as Aaditya Gets Shiv Sena Ticket from Mumbai's Worli

Aaditya Thackeray becomes first from the family to make electoral debut as Udhhav and Balasaheb never contested polls.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thackeray Family Makes Electoral Debut as Aaditya Gets Shiv Sena Ticket from Mumbai's Worli
File photo of Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya is set to contest Maharashtra assembly elections from Mumbai's Worli as Shiv Sena on Sunday announced its candidates for several 'tussle-free' seats. Junior Thackeray becomes first from the family to make electoral debut as Udhhav and Balasaheb never contested polls.

The Sena and the BJP are in the midst of some hard-nosed seat-sharing talks and sources in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the names announced on Sunday were for those seats over which there was no tussle.

Maharashtra minister of state for home, Deepak Kesarkar, will contest from Sawantwadi in Konkan's Sindhudurg while Rajesh Kshirsagar will fight the polls from Kolhapur city, Sena sources said.

While it was believed that the Sena and the BJP would fight an equal number of seats for the 288-member House and leave a fraction for smaller allies, the seat-sharing talks have been uneasy with no agreement on the formula.

While the BJP wants a bigger share, on the back of its spectacular performance in the April-May Lok Sabha polls, the Sena is not willing to play ball, said sources from both parties.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram