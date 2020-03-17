Maharashtra Puts Off All Civic Polls Indefinitely as Precautionary Measure Against Covid-19

The State Election Commission on Tuesday indefinitely postponed all upcoming elections to different civic bodies in Maharashtra as a precautionary measure against Covid-19, an official said.

Maharashtra now has 38 coronavirus positive patients, even as one 63-year-old patient died in Mumbai from the disease on Tuesday.

According to the SEC, around 1,570 gram panchayats in 19 districts are slated to go for elections on March 31.

Besides, elections to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation are due shortly as their terms are nearing the end, said State Election Commissioner U.P.S. Madan.

By-polls were also scheduled for one vacant seat each in Thane Municipal Corporation, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Dhule and Parbhani civic bodies for which the electoral process was in progress.

All poll-related work, including drawing up schedules, electoral rolls etc has been postponed until further orders and a decision would be taken after a review of the coronavirus situation, said Madan.

The decision came in the wake of an appeal by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders this week to the SEC to consider putting off these elections in view of the unprecedented health crisis gripping the state.