'Will Fadnavis Now Hold Cabinet in Arthur Road Jail?' Raut Taunts BJP Over Tying up With Ajit Pawar

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by a section of NCP.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
'Will Fadnavis Now Hold Cabinet in Arthur Road Jail?' Raut Taunts BJP Over Tying up With Ajit Pawar
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File photo: PTI)

Mumbai/New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Ajit Pawar for backstabbing Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday morning said that the real place of Sharad Pawar's nephew was inside Arthur road jail. He further said that Sharad Pawar had no information about Ajit's move.

"What happens in dead of night is evil. Ajit Pawar's place is inside Arthur road jail but now he will be deputy CM. People of Maharashtra have been cheated. You have used your money power to your advantage," Raut said, adding that Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar have got nothing to do with the developments.

"We are in touch with Sharad Pawar. We will soon decide what to do next," he further said. Raut later tweeted on the issue:

Raut said, "Ajit Pawar was in the meeting yesterday. Initially he seemed fine...he was participating in the talks till around 9pm. But then he suddenly left saying he has a meeting with a lawyer. That is when our suspicion grew because even during the meeting, he wasn’t making eye contact and his body language was strange. His phone was switched off. Now we know which lawyer he went to."

The NCP chief also said his nephew Ajit's decision to support the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra was his "personal and not the NCP's". "Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," the veteran leader said in a tweet.

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by a section of NCP.

