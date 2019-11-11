Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Suspense Continues as NCP Says Will Wait for Congress Before Final Decision

Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in forming government, Malik told reporters here that there is a need to reach a consensus on 'certain big issues' while working out a common minimum programme.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Suspense Continues as NCP Says Will Wait for Congress Before Final Decision
NCP leader Nawab Malik addressing a press conference on Monday over the issue of Maharashtra government formation.

Mumbai: With the deadlock over government formation continuing in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said it is the responsibility of "all of us" to give an alternative considering the plight of people in the state.

Malik, however, said the NCP will take any decision in consensus with its ally Congress.

Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in forming government, Malik told reporters here that there is a need to reach a consensus on "certain big issues" while working out a common minimum programme.

"It is the responsibility of us all to give an alternative given the plight of the people and farmers. We are expecting a decision from the Congress. If there is a consensus, we will proceed towards government formation," the NCP's chief spokesperson said.

Malik, however, said the NCP will not proceed with its decision till the Congress leadership takes a call on government formation in the state.

The Congress' top leaders will hold parleys in Delhi at 4 pm on Monday.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the state with 105 seats, on Sunday decided against staking claim to form government for want of adequate numbers.

The governor then invited the second largest party Shiv Sena, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP over sharing the chief minister's post.

The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 state polls, while the NCP and Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
