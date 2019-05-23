English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahasamund Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mahasamund (महासमुन्द) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Mahasamund is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.06%. The estimated literacy level of Mahasamund is 72.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,217 votes which was 0.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Chandulal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 51,475 votes which was 6.63% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.7% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mahasamund was: Chandu Lal Sahu (Chandu Bhaiya) (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,57,694 men, 7,58,435 women and 48 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mahasamund Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mahasamund is: 21.275 82.8453
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महासमुन्द, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); মহাসামুন্দ, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); महासमुंद, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); મહાેસામુંદ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); மகாசமுந்து, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మహాసముంద్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಮಹಾ ಸಮುಂದ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); മഹാസമുന്ദ്, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
Mahasamund Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Comrade Bhojlal Netam
APOI
--
--
Ashok Soni
RHSP
--
--
Rohit Kumar Kosre
BSCP
--
--
Dr. Virendra Choudhary
IND
--
--
Champalal Patel Guruji
IND
--
--
Khilawan Singh Dhruw
INC
--
--
Dhanendra Sahu
BSP
--
--
Dhansing Kosariya
IND
--
--
Tarun Kumar Dadsena
IND
--
--
Jagmohan Bhagwat Kosariya
IND
--
--
Devendar Singh Thakur (Rajput)
IND
--
--
Santosh Banjare
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Chunni Lal Sahu
