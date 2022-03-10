Mahasi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Mahasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Krishna Kumar Ojha (SP), Dinesh Kumar Shukla (BSP), Dr. Rajesh Tiwari (INC), Sureshwar Singh (BJP), Dileep Kumar (SHP), Budharam (AAP), Lekhraj (SDU), Gopal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.52%, which is 2.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sureshwar Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahasi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.285 Mahasi (महासी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh. Mahasi is part of Bahraich Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,83,336 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,03,374 were male and 1,79,951 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahasi in 2019 was: 885 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,14,893 eligible electors, of which 1,72,776 were male,1,50,015 female and 25 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,61,811 eligible electors, of which 1,42,311 were male, 1,19,500 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahasi in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sureshwar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Ali Akbar of INC by a margin of 58,969 which was 29.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.09% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Krishna Kumar Ojha of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sureshwar Singh of BJP by a margin of 2,489 votes which was 1.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 25.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 285 Mahasi Assembly segment of the 56. Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency. Akshaibar Lal of BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat defeating Shabbir Balmiki of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mahasi are: Krishna Kumar Ojha (SP), Dinesh Kumar Shukla (BSP), Dr. Rajesh Tiwari (INC), Sureshwar Singh (BJP), Dileep Kumar (SHP), Budharam (AAP), Lekhraj (SDU), Gopal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.09%, while it was 61.87% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mahasi went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.285 Mahasi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 329. In 2012, there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.285 Mahasi comprises of the following areas of Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1-Mahsi, 3 Jaitapur, Panchayats 34 Khasaha Mohammadpur, 35 Balasarai, 36 Beershahpur, 37 Rampurwa, 38 Udwapur, 39 Gopchandpur, 40 Dahav, 41 Tajwapur, 42 Behtabhaya, 43 Sarai Mehrabad, 44 Jabdi, 47 Tendwa Basant Pur, 48 Gajapatipur, 49 Kataha and 50 Khaira of 2 Tajwapur KC of 2 Mahasi Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mahasi constituency, which are: Dhaurahra, Sevata, Kaiserganj, Bahraich, Matera, Nanpara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mahasi is approximately 782 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mahasi is: 27°34’08.0"N 81°24’32.4"E.

