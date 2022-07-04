Mahatma Gandhi’s Photo in Rahul Gandhi’s Office Destroyed After SFI Activists Left: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a photo of Mahatma Gandhi, hanging in Rahul Gandhi’s office, was destroyed after SFI protesters were removed from the Lok Sabha member’s office last month. The SFI activists, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), in a protest against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi last month had entered the office in Wayanad and vandalised it.

The incident which was widely criticised was also condemned by the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) and action was taken against the activists. The main criticism was that related to the photo of Mahatma Gandhi which was allegedly vandalised by the protestors.

Addressing the issue at the state assembly, the Chief Minister said the picture was not broken when police reached the premises and the workers were removed from the site. “In the investigation, it was found that by 3:54 pm Friday, the party workers who vandalised the office were out of the office. The police photographer took a photo of the scene by 4:04 pm. In this picture, Gandhiji’s photo was in the correct spot on the wall. After the student protestors were out it was the congress workers who were there. At 4.24 when pictures were taken Gandhiji’s picture was found on the ground, glasses broken. Police photographer has given a statement and this is also being enquired.”

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan reacted to the allegation during the adjournment motion. The Congress leader said that as an “ADGP was sent to investigate, even before the official reached on spot CM said that Gandhiji’s photo was not destroyed by SFI workers.”

Satheeshan said, “how can the officer go there and give another report contradictory to what CM said? There is a visual of a police officer giving support to one of the students who vandalised the office. From that police official, you are taking the report and saying that we attacked Mahatma Gandhi’s picture.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.