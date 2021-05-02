Mahe Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

29. Mahe (माहे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Kerala (Kannur District). Mahe is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 31,949 eligible electors, of which 14,798 were male, 17,150 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahe in 2021 is 1159.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 30,181 eligible electors, of which 13,597 were male, 16,584 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,484 eligible electors, of which 12,549 were male, 15,935 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahe in 2016 was 68. In 2011, there were 62.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Dr. V.Ramachandran of IND won in this seat by defeating E. Valsaraj of INC by a margin of 2,139 votes which was 9.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 45.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, E.Valsaraj of INC won in this seat defeating T.K.Gangadharan of CPIM by a margin of 6,104 votes which was 27.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 60.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 29. Mahe Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Mahe are: Adv V P Abdul Rahman (AINRC), Ramesh Parambath (INC), Janaky Teacher (DMDK), C K Ummer Master (SDPI), Sarath S Unnithan (IND), N Haridasan Master (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.83%, while it was 77.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 29. Mahe constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 32. In 2011 there were 32 polling stations.

EXTENT:

29. Mahe constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Mahe Municipality. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Mahe is 9 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mahe is: 11°43’22.8"N 75°32’28.3"E.

