Mahendragarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (महेंद्रगढ़, Mohindergarh): Rao Dan Singh of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mahendragarh (महेंद्रगढ़, Mohindergarh) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Mahendragarh ( ( Mohindergarh) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mahendragarh district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.64% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.72%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,95,655 eligible electors, of which 1,05,049 were male, 90,606 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,570 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,72,693 eligible electors, of which 92,141 were male, 80,552 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,570 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,49,580.
Mahendragarh has an elector sex ratio of 862.51.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ram Bilash Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 34491 votes which was 24.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.89% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Dan Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5453 votes which was 4.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.76% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 69. Mahendragarh Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.4%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.96%, while it was 74.87 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.56%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 223 polling stations in 69. Mahendragarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 190.
Extent: 69. Mahendragarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Mahendragarh district of Haryana: KCs Mahendragarh, Pali, Satnali and Mahendragarh (Municipal Committee) of Mahendragarh Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mahendragarh is: 28.3061 76.0916.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mahendragarh results
