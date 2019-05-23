Mahesana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mehsana): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Shardaben Anilbhai Patel BJP Shardaben Anilbhai Patel LEADING

Mahesana Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YJJP -- -- Barot Kuldipkumar Bharatkumar BHRP -- -- Prajapati Kanubhai Amatharam IND -- -- Thakor Jayantiji Chunthaji IND -- -- Thakor Bipinkumar Shankarji IND -- -- Thakor Mayurkumar Rupsingji BMP -- -- Chaudhari Sendhabhai Abherajbhai BJP -- -- Shardaben Anilbhai Patel Leading IND -- -- Patel Ambalal Talashibhai IND -- -- Patel Anitaben Ramabhai IND -- -- Rathod Gulabsinh Dursinh NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- A. J. Patel BSP -- -- Chauhan Prahladbhai Natthubhai

4. Mahesana is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%. The estimated literacy level of Mahesana is 84.58%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Patel Jayshreeben Kanubhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,08,891 votes which was 20.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Patel Jayshreeben Kanubhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 21,865 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.03% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.74% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mahesana was: Patel Jayshreeben Kanubhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,821 men, 7,20,375 women and 23 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mahesana is: 23.6667 72.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महेसाणा, गुजरात (Hindi); মাহিসানা, গুজরাত (Bengali); महेसाणा, गुजरात (Marathi); મહેસાણા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); மெக்சனா, குஜராத் (Tamil); మెహసానా, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಮಹೆಸನ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); മഹേശാന, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).