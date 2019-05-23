English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mehsana): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mahesana (મહેસાણા) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mahesana (મહેસાણા) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Mahesana is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%. The estimated literacy level of Mahesana is 84.58%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Patel Jayshreeben Kanubhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,08,891 votes which was 20.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Patel Jayshreeben Kanubhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 21,865 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.03% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.74% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mahesana was: Patel Jayshreeben Kanubhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,821 men, 7,20,375 women and 23 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mahesana Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mahesana is: 23.6667 72.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महेसाणा, गुजरात (Hindi); মাহিসানা, গুজরাত (Bengali); महेसाणा, गुजरात (Marathi); મહેસાણા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); மெக்சனா, குஜராத் (Tamil); మెహసానా, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಮಹೆಸನ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); മഹേശാന, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Mahesana Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YJJP
--
--
Barot Kuldipkumar Bharatkumar
BHRP
--
--
Prajapati Kanubhai Amatharam
IND
--
--
Thakor Jayantiji Chunthaji
IND
--
--
Thakor Bipinkumar Shankarji
IND
--
--
Thakor Mayurkumar Rupsingji
BMP
--
--
Chaudhari Sendhabhai Abherajbhai
BJP
--
--
Shardaben Anilbhai Patel
IND
--
--
Patel Ambalal Talashibhai
IND
--
--
Patel Anitaben Ramabhai
IND
--
--
Rathod Gulabsinh Dursinh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
A. J. Patel
BSP
--
--
Chauhan Prahladbhai Natthubhai
