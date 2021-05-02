Maheshtala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

155. Maheshtala (महेशतला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Maheshtala is part of 21. Diamond harbour Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,70,858 eligible electors, of which 1,36,038 were male, 1,34,809 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maheshtala in 2021 is 991.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,42,100 eligible electors, of which 1,23,794 were male, 1,18,304 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,985 eligible electors, of which 1,11,531 were male, 1,03,454 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maheshtala in 2016 was 161. In 2011, there were 135.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kasturi Das of TMC won in this seat by defeating Samik Lahiri of CPIM by a margin of 12,452 votes which was 6.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.84% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kasturi Das of TMC won in this seat defeating Sk.Md.Israil of CPIM by a margin of 24,283 votes which was 13.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 155. Maheshtala Assembly segment of Diamond harbour Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Maheshtala are: Umesh Das (BJP), Dulal Chandra Das (TMC), Pravat Chowdhury (CPIM), Rina Debi (BSP), Dhruba Kumar Bose (IND), Subhendu Barik (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.91%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.94%, while it was 81.73% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 370 polling stations in 155. Maheshtala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 264 polling stations.

Extent:

155. Maheshtala constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 8 and 11 to 35 of Maheshtala (M). It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Maheshtala is 37 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Maheshtala is: 22°29’52.4"N 88°13’46.9"E.

