Mahim Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माहिम): Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena Leads

181. Mahim (माहिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,35,442 eligible electors, of which 1,19,214 were male, 1,16,196 female and 32 voters of the third gender. A total of 23 service voters had also registered to vote.

Mahim Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 26569 46.29% Sada Sarvankar LEADING MNS 17549 30.57% Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande INC 10969 19.11% Pravin Naik NOTA 1839 3.20% Nota IND 471 0.82% Mohanish Ravindra Raul

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,32,566 eligible electors, of which 1,18,670 were male, 1,13,878 female and 32 voters of the third gender. A total of 23 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,55,706.

Mahim has an elector sex ratio of 974.68.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sada Sarvankar of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 5941 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 33.97% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Nitin Vijaykumar Sardesai of MNS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8926 votes which was 6.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 37.82% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 181. Mahim Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.6%, while it was 50.4 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -11.5%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 249 polling stations in 181. Mahim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 247.

Extent: 181. Mahim constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part)- Ward No. 934, Ward No. 835 (Part)-Prabhadevi - E.B. No. 1 to 66, 182, 212 to 225, Ward No. 935 (Part)- Prabhadevi - E.B. No. 1 to 121, 131, 133, 163, Ward No. 836 (Part)-Worli - E.B. No. 120,122,127,129 to 157, 284, 287 and Ward No. 933 (Part) – Dadar – E.B. No 1 to 11, 13 to 15, 508 to 698 & 734.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Mahim is: 19.0245 72.8359.

