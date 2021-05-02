Mahisadal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

208. Mahisadal (महिसदाल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Mahisadal is part of 30. Tamluk Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,011 eligible electors, of which 1,25,338 were male, 1,19,669 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahisadal in 2021 is 955.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,346 eligible electors, of which 1,14,405 were male, 1,06,937 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,874 eligible electors, of which 99,159 were male, 90,715 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahisadal in 2016 was 288. In 2011, there were 190.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dr.Sudarsan Ghosh Dastidar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Subrata Maiti of IND by a margin of 16,709 votes which was 8.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sudarsan Ghosh Dastidar of TMC won in this seat defeating Tamalika Ponda Seth. of CPIM by a margin of 28,162 votes which was 16.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 208. Mahisadal Assembly segment of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mahisadal are: Tilak Kumar Chakraborty (TMC), Biswanath Banerjee (BJP), Tapan Kumar Maity (SUCOIC), Bikram Chatterjee (RSMPA), Koushik Das (IND), Phajlur Rahaman Sek (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.58%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.11%, while it was 91.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 208. Mahisadal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 259. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

208. Mahisadal constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Mahisadal and 2. CDB Haldia. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Mahisadal is 322 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mahisadal is: 22°07’26.8"N 88°02’07.4"E.

