Mahishi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mahishi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Mahishi (महिशी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Saharsa district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saharsa. Mahishi is part of 13. Madhepura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.2%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,92,722 eligible electors, of which 1,49,348 were male, 1,42,934 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,72,352 eligible electors, of which 1,40,335 were male, 1,32,015 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,769 eligible electors, of which 1,15,888 were male, 1,06,881 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahishi in 2015 was 217. In 2010, there were 157.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Abdul Ghafoor of RJD won in this seat by defeating Chandan Kumar Sah of BLSP by a margin of 26,135 votes which was 17.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 38.77% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Abdul Gafoor of RJD won in this seat defeating Raj Kumar Sah of JDU by a margin of 1,717 votes which was 1.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 33.39% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 77. Mahishi Assembly segment of Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mahishi are: Abdur Razzaque (LJP), Gunjeshwar Sah (JDU), Gautam Krishna (RJD), Shivendra Kumar (RLSP), Sunit Kumar Singh (NCP), Guddu Kumar (RSSD), Tripurari Prasad Singh (PP), Nehal Akhtar (MEK), Munna Mandal (RSJP), Mohammad Arshad Hussain (BHMP), Rajiv Kumar Yadav (BSLP), Rajiv Das (BMAP), Maharudra Jha (IND), Yogendar Mukhiya (IND), Rama Shankar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.33%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.47%, while it was 52.69% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 77. Mahishi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 272. In 2010 there were 235 polling stations.

Extent:

77. Mahishi constituency comprises of the following areas of Saharsa district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nauhatta and Sattar Katiya; Gram Panchayats Baghwa, Birgaun, Manwar, Telwa West, Telwa East, Bhalahi, Kundah, Mahisarho, Telhar, Pastpar and Arapatti of Mahishi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saharsa.

The total area covered by Mahishi is 418.39 square kilometres.

The total area covered by Mahishi is 418.39 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mahishi is: 25°57'15.5"N 86°28'59.2"E.

