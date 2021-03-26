Mahmara Candidate List: Key Contests in Mahmara Assembly Constituency of Assam

Mahmara Assembly constituency in Charaideo (Sonari) district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Mahmara seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Jogen Mohan of BJP won from this seat beating Suruj Dehingia of INC by a margin of 14,325 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sarat Saikia of INC won from this this constituency defeating Hiranya Kumar Konwar of AGP by a margin of 15,734 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Mahmara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mahmara constituency are: Jogen Mohan of BJP, Suruj Dehingia of CONG, Manik Gogoi of AJP