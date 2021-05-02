Mahmara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

105. Mahmara (महमरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Charaideo district of Assam. It shares a border with . Mahmara is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,37,912 eligible electors, of which 69,142 were male, 68,770 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahmara in 2021 is 995.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,20,182 eligible electors, of which 62,616 were male, 57,566 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,14,995 eligible electors, of which 59,624 were male, 55,371 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahmara in 2016 was 75. In 2011, there were 116.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Jogen Mohan of BJP won in this seat by defeating Suruj Dehingia of INC by a margin of 14,325 votes which was 13.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.5% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sarat Saikia of INC won in this seat defeating Hiranya Kumar Konwar of AGP by a margin of 15,734 votes which was 18.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 105. Mahmara Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Mahmara are: Biman Boruah (NCP), Jogen Mohan (BJP), Suruj Dehingia (INC), Bhupen Phukon (AIFB), Manik Gogoi (AJP), Ranjit Sahu (IND), Lohit Gogoi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.9%, while it was 74.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 105. Mahmara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 160. In 2011 there were 157 polling stations.

EXTENT:

105. Mahmara constituency comprises of the following areas of Charaideo district of Assam: Maranhat thana and Silakuti mouza in Nazira thana in Sibsagar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Charaideo.

The total area covered by Mahmara is 428 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mahmara is: 27°04’24.6"N 94°54’46.4"E.

