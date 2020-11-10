Mahua Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mahua Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Mahua (महुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Vaishali. Mahua is part of 21. Hajipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,77,026 eligible electors, of which 1,48,385 were male, 1,28,256 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,65,297 eligible electors, of which 1,42,958 were male, 1,22,329 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,027 eligible electors, of which 1,12,731 were male, 95,296 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahua in 2015 was 221. In 2010, there were 158.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ravindra Ray of HAMS by a margin of 28,155 votes which was 18.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.34% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ravindra Ray of JDU won in this seat defeating Jageshwar Ray of RJD by a margin of 21,925 votes which was 18.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.03% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 126. Mahua Assembly segment of Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Pashu Pati Kumar Paras won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 28 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mahua are: Dhananjay Kumar (LJP), Pratima Kumari (INC), Pharesh Ram (BSP), Mahendra Ram (JDU), Ashok Kumar Mallik (JAPL), Umesh Ram (SUCI), Kanhai Pankaj (APOI), Er. Rajkumar Paswan (YBP), Ramji Bhakata (JDR), Savita Devi (RJSBP), Amar Paswan (IND), Prema Devi (IND), Bedami Devi (IND), Manohar Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.91%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.24%, while it was 55.72% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 126. Mahua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 249. In 2010 there were 210 polling stations.

Extent:

126. Mahua constituency comprises of the following areas of Vaishali district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Mahua and Chehara Kala. It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali.

Mahua seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Mahua is 198.57 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mahua is: 25°48'12.6"N 85°25'03.0"E.

