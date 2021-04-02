Mailam Candidate List: Key Contests in Mailam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Mailam Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mailam seat is part of the Arani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Masilamani R of DMK won from this seat beating Annadurai K of ADMK by a margin of 12,306 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Nagarajan.P of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Prakash.R of PMK by a margin of 20,081 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arani Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Mailam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mailam constituency are: C. Sivakumar of PMK, Masilamani of DMK, A. Sundaresan of DMDK, Sridhar of IJK, Uma Mageshwari of NTK