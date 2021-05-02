Mailam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

71. Mailam (मेलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Mailam is part of 12. Arani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,20,236 eligible electors, of which 1,09,919 were male, 1,10,292 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mailam in 2021 is 1003.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,372 eligible electors, of which 1,05,696 were male, 1,05,662 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,628 eligible electors, of which 93,309 were male, 90,319 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mailam in 2016 was 82. In 2011, there were 106.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Masilamani R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Annadurai K of AIADMK by a margin of 12,306 votes which was 7.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nagarajan.P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Prakash.R of PMK by a margin of 20,081 votes which was 13.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 71. Mailam Assembly segment of Arani Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Arani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Mailam are: Sundaresan A (DMDK), Durai M (BSP), Dr Masilamani R (DMK), Umamaheswari L (NTK), Sivakumar C (PMK), Manavalan A (AMGRDMK), Kannan G (IND), Sathiyaraj S (IND), Chandra Prakash R (IND), Sekar Nayakkar I M (IND), Masilamani V S/O Veeraragavan (IND), Masilamani V S/O Vengadachalam (IND), Rajasekar M (IND), Sridhar D (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.12%, while it was 82.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 71. Mailam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 265. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

71. Mailam constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Gingee Taluk (Part) Udaiyantangal, Kallapuliyur, Irumbuli, Kandamanallur, Cholangunam, Perumpundi, Damanur, Buderi, Tondur, Chinnagaram, Pennagar, Sandisakshi, Mahadevimangalam, Illodu, Karunguli, Eachur, Mukkunam, Melolakkur, Viranamur, Neerperuthagaram, Ethanemili, Melathipakkam, Edaimalai, Bondai, Agalur, Neganur, Kariyamangalam, Chellapiratti, Kalavay (Mel), Perumpugai, Anathur, Virpattu, Seturayanallur, Puttur (Vada), Anangur, Aviyur, Nangiyanandal, Arugavur, Pallikulam, Kuttapakkam (Mel), Indirasankuppam, Chittamur (Mel), Melathur, Panappakkam, Nattarmangalam, Koravanandal, Kalaiyur, Kadambur, Servilagam, Vadavanur, Nangilikondan, Rajampuliyur, Kurinjipai, Tuduppakkam, Modaiyur, Vallam, Maruderi, Kongarappattu, Sevur (Mel), Kilaiyur, Maniyampattu ,Kammandur, Taiyur, Sorattur, Pappambadi (Kil), Vadataram, Kilmambattu, Thiruvambattu, Kappai, Kallalipattu, Dalavanur, Vilvamadevi, Errambattu, Anilady, Vowalkunram, Koodaloor (Mel), Kizh Vailamur, Kalladikuppam, Marur, Nagandur, Dalavalappattu, TenPuthur , Perampattu and Amur villages. Tindivanam Taluk (Part) Mambakkam, Sembakkam, Konalur, Siviri (Mel), Attipakkam, Neduntondi, Vellimedupettai, Puttanandal, Dadapuram, Singanikuppam, Kilmalayanur, Meladhanur, Ammanambakkam, Vairapuram, Tengapakkam, Purangarai, Kilkaranai, Evalur, Sattanur, Sitteripattu, Melpakkam, Neykuppi, Pulaiyur, Kodiam, Kilmavilangai, Mel Mavilangai, Nagavaram, Siruvalur North, Taniyal, Puliyanur, Kalpakkam, Kirandipuram, Vadampundi, Perapari, Karuvapakkam, Ural, Pattanam, T. Panchalam, Mel Palakuppam, Venmaniyathur, Kattusiviri, Pampundi, Naduvanandal, Mannampoondi, Ilamangalam, Vilukkam, Deevanur, Agoor, Mel Peradikuppam, Salai, Kollar, Vempundi, Nettiyur, Peramandur, Asur, Vengandur, Rettanai, Avayakuppam, Muppuli, Kodima, Padamangalam, T. Kenipattu, Nallamur, Kolliyankunam, Chinnanerkunam, Kutteripattu, Chinnavalavanur, Soliasokkulam, Alagrammam, Nedumozhianur, Senjikothamangalam, V. Nallalam, V. Panchalam, Sendiyampakkam, Chendur, Velangampadi, Mailam, Thenkulapakkam, Taludali, Kanniyam, Tennalapakkam, Kuralur, Padirapuliyur, Palapattu, Perani, Periathatchur, Chittani, Ezhaoi, Athikuppam, Anganikuppam, Vidur, Konamangalam, Ganapathipattu and Kadur (S) villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Mailam is 743 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mailam is: 12°14’10.3"N 79°32’25.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mailam results.

