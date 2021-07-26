'Main Do-paanch Din ka Mehmaan': Dotasra Hints He May Be Dropped from CM Gehlot's Team

Ahead of a likely Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, school education minister and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra is heard saying in a video clip that he may have to step down from his ministerial post. Dotasra was apparently caught on camera in Ajmer where he had gone on Saturday to declare the results of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) exam.

In the purported clip on social media, he is heard telling RBSE chairman D P Jaroli to come and meet him and get all pending files cleared, stressing that he may not be around as education minister for too long. “The files will not remain at my office for even an hour. You come on Monday. I will dispose of all your files in a minute, he says.

Mein do-paanch din ka mehmaan hoon" (I may be around only for a few days), he says, adding, Whatever you want done, get it done from me." The video has surfaced just ahead of Congress general secretary Ajay Maken’s planned trip to Jaipur on Wednesday, his second visit in recent days. Maken, who is in charge at the AICC of the party’s state unit, and another general secretary K C Venugopal visited Jaipur on Sunday amid the lobbying for vacant posts in Ashok Gehlot’s council of ministers.

After meetings with state Congress leaders, Maken said there is no conflict among them over a cabinet expansion. He said they had left the decision on the party high command.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s supporters are seeking a share of the vacant berths in the ministry and other posts, following last year’s truce between his camp and Gehlot loyalists. In the video, Dotasra is seen sitting next to Pilot camp MLA Rakesh Pareek and chatting with a group over tea.

Dotasra’s detractors had questioned his appointment as Rajasthan Congress chief, saying he is only a junior member of the Gehlot Cabinet. The Congress leader recently faced barbs from opposition after two of his relatives got the same marks in interviews for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), and questioned the selection process.

However, no evidence of any wrongdoing was presented.

