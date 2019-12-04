Mainpuri Girl Murder Case: Congress Demands CBI Inquiry, Bashes Yogi Govt for Delay in Action

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Wednesday listed four demands made to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the murder case of

a girl from Mainpuri district. The party's primary demand is to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, without any further delay, into the alleged rape and murder of the 16-year-old girl.

On September 16, a class 11 student was found dead inside a district hostel's prayer room. In a suicide note left behind, the student said she was ending her life as she was "never forgiven and subjected to constant humiliation" by schoolmates after she stole a packet of snacks three years ago.

The family members of the girl accused the school administration for her death. The deceased's mother said she was not informed by the school authorities about the incident even after the doctors had declared her daughter dead.

The other demands of the Congress include setting up a Women and Girl Child Safety Index, a commission to look after the facilities and data collected by the index, and monetary compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the victim.

Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress alleged that the state government was ignorant of its investigation in the case even after the girl's family members made repeated requests.

The Congress also claimed that only after a letter by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had the government swung into action and taken the matter seriously.

Addressing a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and MLA Aradhana Mishra said, “For the last few days, the family members of the victim kept alleging foul play, but the authorities were simply not interested. It was only after the letter by Priyanka ji to CM Yogi Adityanath that the authorities swung into action. It is quite amazing that the chief minister was unaware of the situation for so many days."

Claiming that the government tried to hide facts from the public, Mishra said many newspapers had carried reports in which the family members alleged rape and murderm but the authorities had failed to act.

"Instead, they tried to hide the facts. The people of the state want to know why the government was trying to hide facts," she asked. "There has been a substantial increase in such incidents in the state. The government should also come clear on why the CBI inquiry was delayed.”

Mishra also countered the government's claim of controlling law and order situation in the state, alleging that the actual situation is much worse, with the number of cases of crimes against women on the rise.

