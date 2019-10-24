Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Majalgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माजलगाव): Prakash Dada Sundarrao Solanke of NCP Leads
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Majalgaon (माजलगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
229. Majalgaon (माजलगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,31,405 eligible electors, of which 1,75,578 were male, 1,55,827 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 395 service voters had also registered to vote.
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,92,888 eligible electors, of which 1,56,796 were male, 1,36,092 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 395 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,64,278.
Majalgaon has an elector sex ratio of 887.51.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, R T Deshmukh (Jija) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 37245 votes which was 17.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.53% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Prakashdada Sundarrao Solanke of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7909 votes which was 4.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.2% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 229. Majalgaon Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 25 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.13%, while it was 71.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.9%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 374 polling stations in 229. Majalgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 354.
Extent: 229. Majalgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Majalgaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle-Kitti Adgaon, Gangamasla, Nitrud, Dindrud, Majalgaon and Majalgaon (MC), Dharur Tehsil, Wadwani Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Majalgaon is: 19.0235 76.1568.
