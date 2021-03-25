politics

News18» News»Politics»Majbat Candidate List: Key Contests in Majbat Assembly Constituency of Assam
Majbat Candidate List: Key Contests in Majbat Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Majbat constituency are: Jitu Kissan of BJP, Charan Boro of BPF

Majbat Assembly constituency in Udalguri district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Majbat seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Charan Boro of BOPF won from this seat beating Teharu Gour of AIUDF by a margin of 26,218 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rakheswar Brahma of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Jitu Kissan of INC by a margin of 1,626 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Majbat Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 25, 2021, 15:28 IST