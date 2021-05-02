Majbat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

70. Majbat (मजबत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Udalguri district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Majbat is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,60,130 eligible electors, of which 81,469 were male, 78,657 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Majbat in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,32,662 eligible electors, of which 68,974 were male, 63,688 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,19,628 eligible electors, of which 61,765 were male, 57,863 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Majbat in 2016 was 43. In 2011, there were 113.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Charan Boro of BPF won in this seat by defeating Teharu Gour of AIUDF by a margin of 26,218 votes which was 23.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 43.16% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rakheswar Brahma of BPF won in this seat defeating Jitu Kissan of INC by a margin of 1,626 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 27.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 70. Majbat Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Majbat are: Charan Boro (BPF), Jitu Kissan (BJP), Ratendra Daimary (UPPL), Sunil Sarkar (VPI), Khurshid Alam Mazumdar (IND), Golam Mustafa (IND), Saiful Islam (IND), Jiarul Hoque Sarker (IND), Santosh Kurmi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.1%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.53%, while it was 76.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 70. Majbat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 165. In 2011 there were 147 polling stations.

EXTENT:

70. Majbat constituency comprises of the following areas of Udalguri district of Assam: Majbat thana, Orang (Part) mouza in Dalgaon thana, Orang (Part) and Barsilajhar mouzas in Udalguri thana in Mangaldoi sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Udalguri.

The total area covered by Majbat is 802 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Majbat is: 26°45’46.8"N 92°12’37.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Majbat results.

