Major Reshuffle in Bengal BJP Unit, Arjun Singh Made Party VP, Chandra Bose Sidelined

In a major reshuffle on Monday, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made some organisational changes in the party's state unit. The changes came ahead of the high-voltage state assembly elections scheduled in 2021.

While BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, was appointed as one of the vice-presidents of the party along with Subhash Sarkar, another BJP MP from Bankura, Locket Chatterjee, was given the charge of general secretary of the party''s state unit.

With this, the state BJP now has 12 vice-presidents and five general secretaries.

The 12 vice-presidents are Subhash Sarkar, Bishwapriya Roy Chowdhury, Pratap Banerjee, Rajkamal Pathak, Bapi Mitra, Ritesh Tiwari, Jay Prakash Mazumdar, Arjun Singh, Anindya Banerjee, Dipen Pramanik, Bharati Ghosh and Mafuza Khatoon.

The five BJP state general secretaries are Locket Chatterjee, Sayantan Basu, Jyotirmoy Mahato, Sanjay Singh and Rathindranth Basu.

Earlier, Dilip Ghosh was re-elected as the president of the BJP's Bengal unit.

"The new committee has been formed taking necessary consents from the BJP's Central leadership. We have given importance to those who have large-scale acceptance in the masses," Ghosh told a press conference at the BJP state office here.

Fashion-designer-turned politician Agnimitra Paul was given the charge of the party's state Mahila Morcha (women's wing).

Quite surprisingly, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Bose, who was one of the vice-presidents of the BJP's state unit, did not feature on the newly released list. He was not given any post in the organisation.