English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Major Setback for BJP In Northeast as 23 Leaders Quit Party Over Distribution of Seats
In Tripura, BJP state vice president Subal Bhowmik was among the three BJP leaders to join the Congress on March 19. The other two are former leaders Prakash Das and Debashish Sen.
Representative image.
Loading...
Guwahati: In a major setback for the BJP in Northeast, 23 of its leaders have quit the party in last two days over differences in distribution of electoral seats.
In Tripura, BJP state vice president Subal Bhowmik was among the three BJP leaders to join the Congress on March 19. The other two are former leaders Prakash Das and Debashish Sen.
After quitting the saffron party, Bhowmick had said that he along with many other Congress leaders and workers had joined the BJP to change the 25-year rule of CPI-M and to restore democracy in the state.
"However, after BJP came to power we could understand that there was no virtual change in the government and there was no democracy in the party. The government is corrupt and inefficient and failed to deliver any good to people. I am sure BJP would be ousted in the Centre. Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi would secure absolute majority,” he had said.
Tripura will vote for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases. The first phase is on April 11 and the second on April 18.
In Arunachal Pradesh, 20 BJP leaders, including two ministers and six MLAs, joined the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday. This has now brought the strength of the NPP to 13 in Arunachal Pradesh.
The leaders were upset after they were denied tickets to contest the polls and hence joined the NPP, an ally of BJP which will fight the elections alone.
The NPP is heading the Meghalaya government which is also a part of the ruling BJP. The NPP is also a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).
It is also part of the BJP-led government in Manipur and the NDPP-led government in Nagaland where BJP is also a partner.
In Tripura, BJP state vice president Subal Bhowmik was among the three BJP leaders to join the Congress on March 19. The other two are former leaders Prakash Das and Debashish Sen.
After quitting the saffron party, Bhowmick had said that he along with many other Congress leaders and workers had joined the BJP to change the 25-year rule of CPI-M and to restore democracy in the state.
"However, after BJP came to power we could understand that there was no virtual change in the government and there was no democracy in the party. The government is corrupt and inefficient and failed to deliver any good to people. I am sure BJP would be ousted in the Centre. Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi would secure absolute majority,” he had said.
Tripura will vote for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases. The first phase is on April 11 and the second on April 18.
In Arunachal Pradesh, 20 BJP leaders, including two ministers and six MLAs, joined the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday. This has now brought the strength of the NPP to 13 in Arunachal Pradesh.
The leaders were upset after they were denied tickets to contest the polls and hence joined the NPP, an ally of BJP which will fight the elections alone.
The NPP is heading the Meghalaya government which is also a part of the ruling BJP. The NPP is also a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).
It is also part of the BJP-led government in Manipur and the NDPP-led government in Nagaland where BJP is also a partner.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Holi: Wholly Made Up in Bollywood, the Real Festival Can Get a Lot Dirtier
- Satellites in Space to Finally Get Smartphone-Like Technology
- Neither Contesting Elections Nor Campaigning for Any Political Party: Salman Khan
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results