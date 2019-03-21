Major Setback for BJP In Northeast as 23 Leaders Quit Party Over Distribution of Seats

In a major setback for the BJP in Northeast, 23 of its leaders have quit the party in last two days over differences in distribution of electoral seats.In Tripura, BJP state vice president Subal Bhowmik was among the three BJP leaders to join the Congress on March 19. The other two are former leaders Prakash Das and Debashish Sen.After quitting the saffron party, Bhowmick had said that he along with many other Congress leaders and workers had joined the BJP to change the 25-year rule of CPI-M and to restore democracy in the state."However, after BJP came to power we could understand that there was no virtual change in the government and there was no democracy in the party. The government is corrupt and inefficient and failed to deliver any good to people. I am sure BJP would be ousted in the Centre. Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi would secure absolute majority,” he had said.Tripura will vote for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases. The first phase is on April 11 and the second on April 18.In Arunachal Pradesh, 20 BJP leaders, including two ministers and six MLAs, joined the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday. This has now brought the strength of the NPP to 13 in Arunachal Pradesh.The leaders were upset after they were denied tickets to contest the polls and hence joined the NPP, an ally of BJP which will fight the elections alone.The NPP is heading the Meghalaya government which is also a part of the ruling BJP. The NPP is also a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).It is also part of the BJP-led government in Manipur and the NDPP-led government in Nagaland where BJP is also a partner.