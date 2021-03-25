Majuli Candidate List: Key Contests in Majuli Assembly Constituency of Assam

Majuli Assembly constituency in Majuli district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Majuli seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP won from this seat beating Rajib Lochan Pegu of INC by a margin of 18,923 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sri Rajib Lochan Pegu of INC won from this this constituency defeating Sri Padmeswar Doley of IND by a margin of 15,964 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Majuli Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Majuli (ST) constituency are: Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP, Rajib Lochan Pegu of CONG, Sishudhar Doley of AJP