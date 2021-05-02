Majuli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

99. Majuli (माजुली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Majuli district of Assam. It shares a border with . Majuli is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,32,016 eligible electors, of which 67,177 were male, 64,838 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Majuli in 2021 is 965.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,14,572 eligible electors, of which 59,363 were male, 55,209 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,07,837 eligible electors, of which 55,587 were male, 52,250 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Majuli in 2016 was 56. In 2011, there were 40.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Sarbananda Sonowal of BJP won in this seat by defeating Rajib Lochan Pegu of INC by a margin of 18,923 votes which was 19.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.74% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sri Rajib Lochan Pegu of INC won in this seat defeating Sri Padmeswar Doley of IND by a margin of 15,964 votes which was 18.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 99. Majuli Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Majuli are: Rajib Lochan Pegu (INC), Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP), Bhaity Richong (SUCIC), Sishudhar Doley (AJP), Purna Pegu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.31%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.33%, while it was 79.33% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 99. Majuli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 164. In 2011 there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

99. Majuli constituency comprises of the following areas of Majuli district of Assam: Majuli thana in Jorhat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Majuli.

The total area covered by Majuli is 909 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Majuli is: 26°58’05.9"N 94°16’29.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Majuli results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam