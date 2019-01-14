English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Makar Sankranti, a Day of Thanksgiving, Encourages Social Bonding: VP Naidu Tells Youth
Calling the harvest festival Makar Sankranti a celebration of life and vitality, Venkaiah Naidu said it holds great historical and religious significance.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Loading...
Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of Makar Sankranti urged the youth to understand the rich and diverse traditions of Indian festivals and called for protecting, promoting and enriching "our exceptional" culture and folk art forms.
Speaking after inaugurating the fourth International Kite Festival and second International Sweet Festival at Parade Ground in Secunderabad Sunday, Naidu said festivals are occasions for social bonding and inculcate a spirit of communal harmony and national integrity.
"They symbolise renewal, rejuvenation, and revival of our traditions and heritage and bring in a sense of togetherness, unity, love, and brotherhood in today's fast-paced world," Naidu was quoted as saying in an official release.
"We witness the coming together of families and communities during such festivals. They are also occasions for social bonding," he said.
Calling the harvest festival Makar Sankranti a celebration of life and vitality, Naidu said it holds great historical and religious significance. It is the festival of the sun god who is often regarded as the symbol divinity and wisdom and those who celebrate this occasion of thanksgiving and merrymaking revel in anticipation and joy, he said.
The vice president also tried his hand at kite-flying and said it was a tremendous experience which transcends age, class, and community. Observing that kite-making was an art form, the vice president said it required skill, precision, devotion, and inventiveness.
As many as 42 professional kite fliers from abroad and 60 from India are participating in the Kite Festival. Stating that India's tremendous diversity and plurality made it home to several colourful festivals, he stressed the need to understand meaning and values associated with them, adding that they also had deep ties to nature.
Referring to the display of 1,200 sweets from different countries at the Sweet Festival, he said they symbolise the sweet happenings in life and hold a place of great prominence in the Indian culinary tradition.
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud were among the dignitaries who attended the event.
Speaking after inaugurating the fourth International Kite Festival and second International Sweet Festival at Parade Ground in Secunderabad Sunday, Naidu said festivals are occasions for social bonding and inculcate a spirit of communal harmony and national integrity.
"They symbolise renewal, rejuvenation, and revival of our traditions and heritage and bring in a sense of togetherness, unity, love, and brotherhood in today's fast-paced world," Naidu was quoted as saying in an official release.
"We witness the coming together of families and communities during such festivals. They are also occasions for social bonding," he said.
Calling the harvest festival Makar Sankranti a celebration of life and vitality, Naidu said it holds great historical and religious significance. It is the festival of the sun god who is often regarded as the symbol divinity and wisdom and those who celebrate this occasion of thanksgiving and merrymaking revel in anticipation and joy, he said.
The vice president also tried his hand at kite-flying and said it was a tremendous experience which transcends age, class, and community. Observing that kite-making was an art form, the vice president said it required skill, precision, devotion, and inventiveness.
As many as 42 professional kite fliers from abroad and 60 from India are participating in the Kite Festival. Stating that India's tremendous diversity and plurality made it home to several colourful festivals, he stressed the need to understand meaning and values associated with them, adding that they also had deep ties to nature.
Referring to the display of 1,200 sweets from different countries at the Sweet Festival, he said they symbolise the sweet happenings in life and hold a place of great prominence in the Indian culinary tradition.
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud were among the dignitaries who attended the event.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- So Happy You Said Yes: Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime: Learn Here
- Samsung M-Series Affordable Android Smartphones Will Take on Xiaomi Redmi Series in India
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results