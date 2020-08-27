'Make Arrangements for Students Like You Do While Buying MLAs': Akhilesh's Salvo Over JEE, NEET Row

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wrote an open letter to the Centre over the ongoing issue of NEET and JEE entrance examinations. Yadav said that life can not be put at stake for exams and asked that if a student got infected with Covid-19 then would the BJP government take the responsibility. He also demanded arrangements of commute, food and lodging for aspirants and their guardians who will be accompanying them to the examinations.

"If the BJP feels that it is conducting such fatal examinations on popular demand to the candidates and parents, then they should deploy their cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs outside the centers, where there will be no rules-law and SOP. Also, the government should make arrangements for fooding and lodging of students in the same way as they do during the purchase and sale of MLAs," he stated in the letter.

"This ridiculous and irrational thing is being spread by the BJP that when people are leaving the house for other work then why can't they take the exam. The BJP also forgot about the power that people are leaving under compulsion and those who want to protect themselves by staying at home, your government is forcing them to come out in the name of examination. In such a situation, if a candidate, the guardian who comes with them, or the elders of the house who came in contact with them after returning home got an infection, will this government pay the price?" he added.

The SP chief also raised the issue of conveyance for candidates who stay from the examination centres with all modes of transportation being shut due to Covid-19 and recent flood situation in various parts of the country.

"Akhilesh has asked that how will children come from far and wide when bus trains are disrupted in Corona and floods? Neither everyone can afford a taxi, nor are there so many taxis in every city. A spokesperson of the BJP is arguing that the poor people will still do the same arrangement like they have been doing before. Unfortunately, these spokespersons have forgotten that the economy is facing a disaster and transportation, food and services are very limited. That is, if the supply is negligible in proportion to the demand, all services will be available at a very high price. In such a situation how will the poor villagers and parents bring the money as many of them have already lost their employment due to Corona and floods," the letter stated.

"It seems that the BJP has understood that the youth, unemployed and unemployed by the unemployment of Corona, floods and the economy, will never vote for them again. That is why BJP is taking retaliatory action against the youth and the parents. A new youth revolution is taking place in the country against the BJP and its allies, who do negative and revenge politics. We are all together, let's say it together - Jaan Ke Badle Exam, Nahi Chalega Nahi Chalega," it further said.