Make Films on Rafale Issue, Demonetisation, Farmer Suicides Too, Says RJD MP

The Congress alleged the movie is the BJP's propaganda against it after the saffron party tweeted the trailer from its official Twitter handle on Thursday night.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
File image of RJD leader Manoj Jha.
New Delhi: Taking a dig at the BJP over the biopic "The Accidental Prime Minister", RJD MP Manoj Jha on Friday alleged the party opened up its coffers for the film and said that movies should also be made on alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal, demonetisation and farmer suicides.

He said films should also be made on embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya and fugitive billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The trailer of the film "The Accidental Prime Minister", a political drama based on a book written by former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, was released in Mumbai on Thursday.

The biopic stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh and Akshay Khanna as Sanjaya Baru. The trailer of the movie shows Singh as a victim of the Congress's internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections.

"The film is not accidental. The BJP opened up its coffers for the movie. It is the first time I have seen a party handle (twitter) promoting a film.

"Why not produce films on Rafale, demonetisation, GST, farmers' suicides and Nirav bhai, Vijay bhai and Mehul bhai? We are looking forward to these films," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

The Congress alleged the movie is the BJP's propaganda against it after the saffron party tweeted the trailer from its official Twitter handle Thursday night.

Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of 'TheAccidentalPrimeMinister', based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 January," the tweet read.

