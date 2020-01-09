Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Make Generic Statements During Poll Campaigns, Not 'Specific Imputations': Delhi HC to Arvind Kejriwal

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva declined to endorse a draft statement placed before him on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal and said no court can say what would be a correct statement to be made during election campaigns.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Make Generic Statements During Poll Campaigns, Not 'Specific Imputations': Delhi HC to Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, January 9, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bribery related remarks during the Goa Assembly election campaign in 2017 had made "specific imputations" which were "not appropriate" and suggested that he make generic statements in the upcoming polls here.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva declined to endorse a draft statement placed before him on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and said no court can say what would be a correct statement to be made during election campaigns.

Justice Sachdeva said a court can only opine whether a statement was wrong after it has been made.

"There cannot be an endorsement from the court that on what you can say," the judge said.

"Don't make a statement as specific as you made last time. There were some specific imputations in the statement which were not appropriate. Make a general statement which does not point a finger. Make a generic statement," the court said.

However, no orders were passed in the matter as Kejriwal's lawyers sought an adjournment in the post lunch session and the court listed the matter for further hearing on April 24.

The court was hearing the AAP leader's plea challenging the Election Commission's two orders of 2017, one censuring him for his remarks with a warning that a repeat of the same would lead to action against him and his party and the second directing lodging of an FIR against him for his comments.

During a series of rallies in Goa on January 7-8, 2017, Kejriwal had asked voters to "accept money from the Congress and BJP candidates but vote for the AAP".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had filed two complaints against the AAP supremo, seeking his prosecution under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for asking voters to accept money. The Congress too had condemned the Delhi chief minister's statement.

The poll panel had, thereafter, directed that a complaint be lodged against Kejriwal under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing with bribing voters and the relevant sections of the IPC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram