Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Make in India Becomes Buy from China Under RCEP': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Govt on Free Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi's takedown of the proposed trade agreement came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bangkok where negotiations for the long-overdue Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was heading towards finality.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Make in India Becomes Buy from China Under RCEP': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Govt on Free Trade Deal
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Asserting that "Make in India" has become "Buy from China", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the RCEP and alleged that the proposed free trade deal will flood the country with cheap goods, resulting in millions of job losses and crippling the economy.

Gandhi's takedown of the proposed trade agreement came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bangkok where negotiations for the long-overdue Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was heading towards finality.

"'Make in India' has become 'Buy from China'. Each year we import Rs. 6,000 worth of goods from China for every Indian! A 100 per cent increase since 2014," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

"RCEP will flood India with cheap goods, resulting in millions of job losses & crippling the Indian economy," Gandhi said.

His remarks come two days after Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the government's economic policies and said signing the RCEP agreement will deal a "body blow" to the economy, resulting in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.

The proposed free-trade agreement includes 10 member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and six of the bloc's dialogue partners China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

The possible delay in firming up the RCEP during the three-day Asean summit in Bangkok has been attributed to India's demands on market access and tariff-related issues.

Hardball negotiations to address sticky issues went down to the wire on Sunday, with India holding on to its demand for amicable resolution of its demands.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram