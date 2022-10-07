Make Inauguration of Ujjain's Mahakaal Lok by PM Modi a Historic Success, BJP Directs Leaders

As PM Narendra Modi will dedicate one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the newly constructed Mahakal Corridor or ‘Mahakaal Lok’ in Ujjain, to the nation on October 11, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its leaders to “be eager” to be part of this historic occasion.

Religious leaders, sadhus and dignitaries, ministers of the Madhya Pradesh government and devotees will witness the grand event in Ujjain. The PM will arrive at Mahakaal Lok at 5:35pm. Modi will address a mammoth gathering at Kartik Mela ground after dedication of Mahakaal Lok to the nation.

In a letter sent to all state and national leaders, Arun Singh, national general secretary, BJP, has asked all party leaders to make the programme a “historic and grand success”.

The party has organised pujas at all Dwadesha Jyotirlinga Kshetras. All elected representatives and office-bearers of the BJP have been asked to ensure their presence in at least one such programme.

“Similar programmes to be organised at all Shivalayas and large screen to be put up for convenience of the people. Direct telecast of the program will be done in all districts and important maths and temples to ensure participation of devotees,” communication from the party stated.

Hindu religious heads, sadhus and saints will be invited for the programme and BJP leaders have to ensure their presence. The communication sent out points out that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has paid attention to re-establishment of India’s cultural heritage and Bharat’s unique identity.

The communication goes on to list the reconstruction of majestic Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya, dedication of Divya Kashi Bhavya Kashi to the nation, overall facelifting of Kedarnath, making Char dham yatra on par with world standards, construction and dedication of Kartarpur Corridor without requirement of visa, construction of Buddha circuit and Jain circuit as the works done by the Modi government.

News18 had on October 3 reported that the Centre has invited bids to build a 2-kilometre ropeway to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain at a cost of Rs 210 crore in the run-up to the PM inaugurating the mega Mahakal corridor built on lines of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

